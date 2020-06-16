Thelma Davis

Thelma M. Davis, 98, a lifelong Sterling resident passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at her home. Viewing will be held from 2 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, June 17 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A Funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, June 18 at Christ United Methodist Church with Pastor Kristie Firme officiating. Burial will follow at Fleming Cemetery. Thelma was born September 15, 1921 to Walter L. and Mabel W. (Suckey) Browner. She attended the Highway & Fyffe schools before graduating from Sterling High School. She was a member of the first graduating class at Sterling Junior College, now Northeastern Junior College, in 1942. After graduation, she was accepted into Colorado A&M, now Colorado State University. Thelma elected to go to work for Safeway instead of attending the university. She was employed at Safeway for over 22 years. She weighed innumerable Logan County's babies on the produce scale at her register. Thelma met her husband, Dorsey Davis of Fleming, when he came into Safeway to shop for groceries. They married May 1, 1955 in Denver. Mrs. Davis was well known for riding her bicycle year-round, pedaling throughout the city. She was a 68-year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority serving multiple terms as an officer of her chapter and the sorority city council. A long time 4-H leader, Mrs. Davis was an avid sewer and quilter. She was involved in the Logan County Extension Homemakers and served as a Logan County Fair Superintendent and fair judge in Sedgwick and Morgan counties. Thelma was an active member of Christ United Methodist Church and she chaired and served on many committees including United Methodist Women (local and district), bazaar committee, Abiding Memorial, CUMC Quilters, and others. She is preceded in death by her husband Dorsey; parents; son Arden; sister Ruth; brother Leslie and wife Ruth and nephew-in-law Jay Johnson. Thelma is survived by her brother-in-law Ron Scott of Excelsior Springs, MO; niece Joy Wightman and husband Gary of Overland Park, KS; nephew Jay Scott of Cedar Park, TX; niece JB Johnson of Round Rock, TX; niece Julie Rhea and husband Bradford of Merino, CO; nephew Gordon Browner of Sterling, CO; nephew Gary Browner and wife Sandy of Sterling, CO; niece Jan Thrasher and husband Phil of Lolo, MT; grandson Todd Raffaeli of Aurora, CO; two great nephews; four great nieces; one great-great nephew and one great-great niece. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made in Thelma's memory to the Sterling Christ United Methodist Church Abiding Memorial Fund, 104 S. 4th Street, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store