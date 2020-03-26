|
|
Timothy "Tim" Shino, 58, of Merino passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 in Merino. Private family graveside services will be held at the Merino Cemetery. Tim was born on May 6, 1961 in Sterling to Bill and Mildred (Mixon) Shino. He graduated from Merino High School. He was self-employed and stacked hay with his dad Bill. He was always helping people around the community with any problems they had, and recently he started making custom metal signs for everyone around. Tim married Diana Sewald on May 28, 1988 in Sterling. They were married for almost 27 years until her death on Feb. 24, 2015. Tim loved metal design work and spending time with family, friends, nieces, and nephews. Tim is survived by his son Aris Shino of Omaha, NE; sister Barb (Pete) Lauer of Greeley; brothers Garry Shino of Merino, Ken Shino of Pleasant Hills, IA, Ted Pickett (Donna) of Atwood, Troy Walker of Castle Rock, and John Walker (Cyndi) of Loveland; special friend Debbie Burkholder of Merino; numerous nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, great-nieces, great-nephews, and friends. Tim was preceded in death by his wife Diana Shino, parents Bill and Mildred Shino, and stepmother Irene Walker. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Tim Shino Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 26, 2020