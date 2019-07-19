|
Timothy John Arnoldy, 62, of Sterling passed away July 16, 2019. Memorial mass will be held 10:00 am, Wed. July 24, 2019, at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with Father Michael Bodzioch celebrating. Inurnment will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Tim was born March 21, 1957 in Perham, MN to William and Darlene (Nagel) Arnoldy. He graduated in 1975 from Stevens High School in Rapid City, SD. Tim worked for BNSF Railroad in Sterling for 36 years (1979-2015). He married Rita Butcher Aug. 1 1981, they shared 38 years of marriage. Tim was a member of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen (BLET). He enjoyed going to concerts, golfing, biking, walking, and working on his yard and garden, but most of all enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids & grandchildren. Tim is survived by his wife Rita Arnoldy, mother Darlene Arnoldy, daughter Sarah (Keith) Wernsman of Sterling, Justin (Julie) Arnoldy of Denver, Kyle (Jodi) Arnoldy of Sterling, and grandchildren Oskar, Zeke, Tara & Jade; siblings James Arnoldy, Michael Arnoldy, William Arnoldy, Jeff Arnoldy, and Jennifer Thompson. Tim is preceded in death by his father William Arnoldy. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Children's Hospital, Family Resource Center or c/o Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on July 19, 2019