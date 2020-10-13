1/1
Timothy Haberkorn
Tim Haberkorn, 62 passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020 in Sterling, CO. A celebration of life will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, October 15 at 3252 County Rd 31, Atwood, CO. Tim married Becky Hoppal on June 23, 1979 in Illiff, CO. He worked with his family and owned his own construction business for over 16 years. He was a collector of Conan the Barbarian and all things Robert E. Howard. He loved WWII history and collected and built models. He was preceded in death by his mom, dad, and beloved dog Sirus. He is survived by his wife Becky; his children, Stacy and William, Steve and Sierra, Shelby and Noemi; his sister Roberta Simpson; and many sister and brother in laws, nieces and nephews. He leaves behind grandchildren; Sully, Sawyer, Soren, Stevan, Sofia, and Alex. He left behind his travel companion Champ.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

