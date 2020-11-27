Todd R. Kelsch, 51, of Sterling passed away Nov. 11, 2020 in Greeley, CO. A private family Memorial Mass will be Dec. 4th at 10 AM, a livestream of the services will be at facebook.com/tennantfuneralhomes. Todd was born May 31, 1969 to Georgia (Green) and Raymond Kelsch in Sterling, CO. Todd attended St. Anthony's Grade School, SHS, and NJC Auto Tech School. He was an over the road truck driver who worked for Greater Omaha Trucking until his death. Todd is survived by his parents Georgia and Raymond Kelsch; brother Tyler Kelsch; sisters Katy (Rick) Barkley, and Sarah (Chris) Matthews; nieces Breanna (Zac), Rebecca (Ethan), Samantha, and Daisy; nephews David, Harley, and Luke; special friend Dale (Amy) Wise; and several relatives, friends, aunts, uncles and cousins. Todd was preceded in death by his brother Kory Kelsch and his grandparents.

