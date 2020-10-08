Toni Marie (Hansen) Warnick "Mama Toni", 67, of Iliff, CO passed away October 6, 2020 in Iliff. A Celebration Of Life service will be held Sat. Oct. 10th at Breidenbach Lake. Toni was born in Yuma, CO on Aug. 6, 1953 to Jerry Wayne and Johnnie Elizabeth (Dickson) Hansen. Toni graduated from Yuma High School and also got her Associates Degree from NJC. She was a cook at Iliff Headstart and also NJC. Toni then worked at Centennial Mental Health as an Office Coordinator. Toni married Charlie Wayne Warnick on June 1, 1977 in Yuma, CO. They enjoyed 43 years of marriage together. Toni was an active church member. She was an Adult Sunday School Leader and Intercessory Prayer Leader. Toni liked to crochet and read. In her younger years she enjoyed camping and gardening. Toni was a mother to all who needed a mom. Toni was survived by her husband Charlie Warnick; children Christiana Houck, Jeremiah Warnick, Abraham Warnick, and Levi Warnick; brother Jimmy Hansen; sisters Tanya (Hansen) Eby and Jeanne (Hansen) Yenter. Toni was preceded in death by her parents Jerry and Johnnie Hansen, and son Charlie Wayne Warnick Jr. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Toni Warnick Memorial Fund, PO Box 108, Iliff, CO 80736.

