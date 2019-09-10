|
Vera Jane Gentry passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, September 1st 2019. She was 71 years young. Vera was born on March 11th 1948 to Otha Delmar and Lucille Minnie Dorsett in Sterling, Colorado. She graduated from Sterling High School in 1966. Vera worked most of her life for the city of Fort Morgan in Colorado. She prided herself in her work and all of the friendships she made during her walks checking meters. She loved to share stories of all of her long talks with residents that she would have walking her routes. Vera loved her children and prided herself in her boys and all of her grand-boys. She was a warrior battling through so many illnesses and hard times, she was extremely strong willed and had an amazing wit. She loved fishing, especially at Prewitt Reservoir where she, her parents and siblings, as well as she and her children made so many lifelong memories. She loved crafting, and rockhounding, and being a hobbyist. Vera always loved company and conversations, she was a kind heart and would help anyone in need. She loved to spend time with her friends and family. She is survived by her sister Bernice Page, Verna Elgin, and Robert Dorsett. Her children Zachariah (Caitlin) Gentry, and their children Kale and Greyson. Matthew (Natalie) Gentry, and their children Isaiah Russian, Lucas and Hunter Gentry and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Otha Delmar Dorsett of Missouri ; Her mother, Lucille Minnie Leak of Colorado and her siblings: Phylis Rhoeder, Opal Boders, Bonnie Lavonne, Eugene Dorsett, Dorothy Neece, June Ellen Dorsett, Starla Cerney, and Violet Rae Padilla. Memorial Services will be Thursday, September 26th at 10:00 AM at Life Fellowship Church in Fort Morgan.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 10, 2019