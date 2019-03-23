Home

Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
970-522-3544
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory - Sterling
330 S. 2nd
Sterling, CO 80751
Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:30 PM
Hope Cemetery
8 miles north of Otis, CO
Vern Corman Obituary
Vern Corman, 83, of Sterling passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Vern was born on August 23, 1935 in Sterling, CO to Carl and Martha Corman. He grew up in Otis, CO on the family farm. Vern attended trade school after high school to be a watch maker and jeweler and opened his own business in Denver, CO. He was a business entrepreneur and owned and operated several bowling alleys and later Lone Star Trailers in Otis, CO for many years until he retired and moved to Sterling. Vern was a proud member of the Elks Lodge in Sterling and he enjoyed bowling, fishing, farming, automotive restoration, collecting antiques and dancing whenever he could on Saturday nights. Vern is survived by his sons Terry Corman (Chrystal) of Ft. Collins, CO, Rick Corman of Ft. Collins, Rod Corman (Linda) of Ft. Collins, Brad Corman of Sterling; sister Peggy Skogstrom of Green Valley, AZ; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Martha Corman. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am Wednesday, March 27 at Tennant Funeral Home 330 S. 2nd St. in Sterling, CO. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 am followed by a lunch reception. Burial will be at Hope Cemetery, 8 miles north of Otis, CO. at 2:30 pm.
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 23, 2019
