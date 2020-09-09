Verna Bledsoe

Verna Elizabeth Bledsoe passed away in Haxtun, CO on Saturday, Sept 5, 2020 at the age of 97. The family will be greeting friends from 4 to 6 pm, Friday, Sept. 11 at Tennant Funeral Home. Gravesides services will be at 10:00 am Saturday, Sept. 12 at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Pastor Jeri Soens officiating. Verna was born on May 11, 1923 in Osceola, NE to Clarence Egelhoff and Lillian (Eversman) Egelhoff. She attended grade school at Phillips County Elementary and High School at Fleming High School. She married Charles Bledsoe on Aug 12, 1941, in Sidney NE. They had two daughters Deanna and Judy. Charles passed away in 1974. Verna was a farmwife and mother during her years with Charles. During her married life she enjoyed get-togethers and card playing with their friends in the Fleming area. After Charles death she moved to Sterling and served as a dormitory supervisor for several years. She also spent many years as a housekeeper for the Charles and Eileen Pivonka. She enjoyed going to horse sales, estate auctions, and rodeos. She is preceded in death by her parents Clarence and Lillian Egelhoff; husband Charles Bledsoe; daughters Deanna Fetzer and Judy Kuntz; grandchildren Debra Fetzer and Michelle Kuntz; great grandson Conrad Kuntz; Brothers Kenneth Eglehoff, Clayton Egelhoff, and Clarence Egelhoff; Sisters Erma Hene and Merna Wentworth (twin sister) She is survived by brother Warren Egelhoff of Denver; son in laws Dean Fetzer of Crook and Robert Kuntz of Loveland; grandchildren: Ron Kuntz and wife Suzanne of New Brunfels TX, Tina Kuntz of Chandler Arizona, Sherry Mari and husband Ron of Holyoke CO; great grandchildren Stella Kuntz of TX, David Wecker and wife Chelsea of Colby KS, CeeAra Wecker and husband David of Haxtun CO, and Blake Mari of Holyoke CO; great-great-grandchildren: Braxton Allen-Kern, Bronson Wecker and Bridgette Wecker all of Colby KS; and numerous nieces and nephews.

