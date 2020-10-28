Victor R. County, Sr., 74 of Sterling, CO passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 24, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation and family to receive friends will be held from 4 - 6 p.m., Wednesday, October 28 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, October 29 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home with Rev. Spencer Green officiating. Vic will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery following the funeral. Victor was born November 8, 1945 in Sterling, Colorado to James V. County and Irene F. (Willbanks) County. He attended schools in Merino, graduating with the Class of 1965. After graduation, Vic enlisted in the U.S Army and trained at Ft. Bragg and served as a carpenter in the Dominican Republic. He was honorably discharged in 1967. Vic returned home to Sterling and pursued a career as a welder and fabricator. He worked at Karg Land & Cattle from 1968 to 1971, Industrial Welding & Supply from 1972 to 2005 and Luft Machine (Luft LLC) from 2005 until his retirement in 2015. Vic married Lela Wilson on May 27, 1970 in Ft. Morgan, Colorado and the couple made their home in Sterling. Vic enjoyed fast pitch softball, crossword puzzles (only filled out in ink and the more challenging the better!), playing horseshoes and loved any kind of games. He also enjoyed spending time with his grandkids and great grandkids and watching the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos. He is preceded in death by his parents James and Irene; brothers Bill County and Jack County; father and mother-in-law Art & Zola Wilson; sisters and brothers in-law Gayle & Neil Gregory; Gloria and Frank Melvin; Eva Melby and Bill Morrell. Vic is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Lela; sons Victor County Jr. and wife Deb and Garrett County and wife Deanna; grandchildren Kylie Bellott and husband Andrew, Cade County and Kenzie Pitcher; great-grandchildren Amelia Bellott and Emma Bellott; sisters Blanche Thompson and husband Don, Jean Gerbitz and husband Dick, Elaine Jones and husband Bob and Faye Mari and husband Brett; sister-in-law Sherry County and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Contributions may be made to Victor R. County, Sr. Memorial Baseball Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO.

