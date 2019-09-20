|
On Sunday, August 25th, 2019 Virginia Grace Propst Ransom passed away at her home in Tucson, AZ. She is survived by her three children, Jeff (Sandra) Ransom, Marcia (Rex) Veeder, and Candace (Dean) McClain, six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Virginia, or Ginny to her friends, was born on January 22, 1928 to Lewis and Grace Propst. She was the youngest child and had three stalwart brothers- Robert, Howard, and Keith. One can only imagine the mayhem that ensued in this young family's home at the Bar Three Ranch. Somewhere along the way, Virginia met her first great love of music, piano, dance, and song. She attended the Kansas Conservatory of Music and later the Lamont School of Music, associated with the University of Denver. There she met her next great love, Neal Ransom. After graduating from the University of Denver with a Bachelor of Arts in Music, they married on September 23, 1949, and much later celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. Together they raised a family while moving from Colorado to Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Canada, and Chile, SA - all in pursuit of better opportunities and adventure. Upon Neal's passing, Virginia fell madly in love again with music and she excelled in ballroom dancing and competition. She enjoyed oil painting and being with her family and many friends. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Grace Propst; her husband, Neal; and her brothers Robert, Howard, and Keith Propst. A memorial service will be held in Sterling, CO at the First Presbyterian Church at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 28th. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the ALS Foundation in Honor of Virginia.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 20, 2019