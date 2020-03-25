|
Tahlequah, OK- Vivian Pauline Chitty -Buford was born on Sunday, April 10th, 1931 in Tahlequah, OK, the daughter of Herman Albert and Carrie Mae (Schubert) Chitty Jackson. She grew up with two brothers and two sisters, Henry, James, Reba, and Novelle.She attended Hulbert School. She married Lloyd Edward Buford Sr. on January 26th, 1950 in Tahlequah, OK. She followed her husband to Colorado in 1960 and they raised one son and three daughters, Lloyd Jr., Regena, Anita and Paula. Her family was the most important part of her life, as evidenced by the family photos on display in her home. Her husband passed from this life in 2008 after sharing 58 years of memories, happiness and adventures. Vivian returned to Oklahoma and joined her sisters making memories. She had accepted the Lord, Jesus Christ as her personal Savior and lived her best to please Him. She passed from this life on March 18th, 2020 in Tahlequah, OK, surrounded by those who knew and loved her. She was 88 years old and will be greatly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, mother and father, and her brothers, Henry and James Chitty. Those left to cherish her memory include her adored children, Lloyd Buford Jr and wife Jan of Wagoner, OK, Regena Bigg and husband Bob of Morrill, NE, Anita Burns and husband Tim of McAlester, OK, and Paula Sue Buford of Sterling, CO. She also leaves two sisters, Reba Gates and Novelle Ferguson of Ft. Gibson, OK. She lives on in her 11 grandchildren, Amy Lakeman, Ryan Buford, Michael Buford, Daniel Bigg, Carrie Long, Jarred Bigg, Tim Burns Jr., Sabrina Miller, Chris "Topher" Burns, Jay Benson and and Levi Benson. She also leaves 11 great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends and loved ones too numerous to mention. Vivian will be laid to rest with the family she loved at Mt. Zion Cemetery near Shady Grove, OK. Condolences for Vivian's family may be sent to 437 Shannon Rd, McAlester, OK, 74501
Published in Journal Advocate on Mar. 25, 2020