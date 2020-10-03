Wally Beardsley, born August 8th, 1957, of Sterling, Colorado, passed away peacefully Sunday, September 27, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Wally, son of Bear and Kay Beardsley, was raised in Sterling, CO and graduated from Sterling High School in 1975 where he played football, wrestling, and track and field. Along with working several jobs to help support his family, Wally enjoyed trips to Nebraska to visit family and spend time scuba diving and spear fishing at the lake. Wally met Judy Schumacher, of Peetz, CO, in college. They were married on July 25, 1981 in Sterling, CO. Together they raised five children with tough love, hard work, and compassion. Wally shared his love of sports and competition with his family. He taught several values and life lessons. Underneath all the nicknames and jokes, he was a proud dad. His hobbies were grilling and hosting patio gatherings with family and friends around the firepit. He has been known for his unique seasoning and smoking meat methods on the traeger; which are still a mystery to all! Wally also enjoyed old westerns and war movies. His career began in 1983 as a physical education teacher at Caliche High School. There he was also an assistant football and wrestling coach where they had many successful teams. In 1996 he transferred to Sterling High School teaching health and wellness and became the head wrestling coach and assistant football coach where he continued to help athletes achieve success. He had the privilege to coach many young men where impactful lessons were learned on and off the field, and lifelong friendships were formed up until his final days. In 2004 he became the SHS athletic director and assistant principal. He always went the extra mile to set up each event and his dedication was evident by him being the last one to leave the facility. While he was an avid sports fan attending any and every athletic activity, he also proudly attended theater, music, band, and other activities where SHS students performed. In 2015, Wally transitioned to the Principal at SHS where he ultimately retired. In this administrative role, he was passionately involved in working with staff and students to encourage themselves to strive to be their best. He appreciated their extra efforts and positive attitudes. Wally is survived by his wife, Judy; children Casey Busmente (and husband Robbie), Randa Tonche (and husband Todd), Bo Beardsley (and wife Molly), Haley Beardsley (and fiancé Chris Sempeles), and Alex Beardsley (and wife Taylor); grandchildren Taylor, Karsyn, and Porter Tonche, Braylen, Gunner, and Grady Busmente, Harley Beardsley, Oaklee Beardsley, and one more on the way; mother, Kay Beardsley; brothers, JR Beardsley (and wife LaDawn) and Gary Beardsley (and wife Kathy); sisters, Traci (and husband Ed) Byczkowski, Julie Beardsley (and husband Brian Dick), and Jenny Hopkins (and husband Terry); and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Wally is preceded in death by his father, Bear (Lee Beardsley). To honor Wally Beardsley, there will be a private rosary on Thursday, October 8th. Private family Mass will be Friday, October 9th at Saint Anthony's Catholic Church followed by Inurnment service at Riverside Cemetery. A "Friday Night Lights" celebration of life service and reception, open to the community (with limited seating), will follow Friday, October 9th starting at 6:00 p.m. at the Logan County Fairground grandstands. Please come in sports and/or Tiger attire to support the "Friday Night Lights" theme. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wally Beardsley Memorial Fund c/o Judy Beardsley 18046 Willow Dr. Sterling, CO 80751.

