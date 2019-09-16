|
Walter Lewis Brumbalow, 67 of Fleming passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at the Sterling Living Center. A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m., Thursday, September 19 at the Fleming Cemetery. Walter was born January 19, 1952 in Albuquerque, New Mexico to Raby T. and Violet V. (Thompson) Brumbalow. He served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1972. He worked many years at the family farm in Fleming. Walter enjoyed watching the Denver Broncos, football and baseball. He was also an avid NASCAR fan. He is preceded in death by his parents Raby and Violet. Walter is survived by his siblings: Beverly Ewing and husband Arthur, Brenda Murphy and husband James, Steve Brumbalow, Sharon Essex and husband Nelson and Cindy Brumbalow; nephews Travis, John, Brian and Jerry; niece Shaleigh and uncle DeVer Thompson.
Published in Journal Advocate on Sept. 16, 2019