Walter Dermer

Walter (Wally) James Dermer of Aurora passed away on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at University Hospital at Anschutz surrounded by his wife and loving family. Walter was born in Sterling, on March 3, 1935 to proud parents John and Margaret Dermer. He grew up on the family farm with two brothers, Elmer and Ray and three sisters, Edna, Dorothy and Shirley. He attended elementary school in Atwood and high school in Sterling. Wally enjoyed wrestling in both high school and in college at Northeastern Junior College. Walter met Janice Ashby at the roller rink and they married August 17, 1958. He tripped over her and she fell for him. After marriage, they moved to Denver where he started work at Woolworth Five and Dime then later making his career as a Stationary Engineer for the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, retiring in 1996. Wally loved to have big family gatherings, watching sports - especially the Broncos, scouting, horses, gardening and keeping in touch with everyone. Wally is survived by his devoted wife of 62 years, Janice, sons Jeff (Beth) and Mark (Kelly) and daughter Melanie (Rykk) and daughter-in-law Dana. Six grandchildren, Michael (Logan), Matthew (Meaghan), Sara (Eric), Cory (Sherry), Amanda and John and six great-grandchildren, Madisyn, Jacob, Stephen, Skylar, Camryn and Brynlee. Sisters, Edna and Shirley and brother, Elmer and many extended family members. He is predeceased by son Stephen. Committal Service will be at the Sterling Riverside Cemetery Columbarium on Wednesday, September 17 at 11:00 am. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Central Christian Church or LifePointe Church in care of Tennant Funeral Home & Crematory PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

