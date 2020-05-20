Wayne Gibbs
1933 - 2020
Wayne Alden Gibbs, 87 of Haxtun passed away, Sunday, May 17, 2020. Viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. He will be laid to rest at a private family service in the Haxtun Cemetery. Wayne was born March 24, 1933 to Ellsworth and Bertha (Becker) Gibbs. He was a lifelong resident of the Haxtun area and he farmed southwest of Haxtun his entire life. He did Custom Harvesting Work for over 50 years and he retired in 2005 and moved into town in Haxtun. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family in the Rocky Mountains. He was married to Mary Harrah on November 28, 1949, who preceded him in death. He later married Margaret Secrest on June 19, 2004. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary and his three brothers, Darrel, Donald, and Melvin; granddaughter Jessica Gibbs and daughter-in-law Yolanda Gibbs. Wayne is survived by his wife, Margaret; sister Shirley Dunnahoo, 4 children; Margie Eaton (Chuck), Dennis Gibbs (Kathy), Arlyn Gibbs and Raymond Gibbs (Brenda); 9 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Wayne believed in Jesus as his Lord and Savior trusting in the promise of John 5:24 "Truly truly I say unto you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life."

Published in Journal Advocate on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Viewing
10:00 - 04:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
Funeral services provided by
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
May 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful cousin. As kids we did many things together.
Larry Wilterdink
Coworker
