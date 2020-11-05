Scott Allen White, 58, of Sterling, CO passed away Oct. 31, 2020. A private family service will be Held Saturday, Nov. 7th at 11 AM. A live stream of the service will be on Facebook and Youtube at https://www.facebook.com/ebcsterling/live and https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6hVYy_Nhv5S4Yr3g3LO2ew. Scott was born May 14, 1962 in Cheyenne Wells, CO to Norman and Marilyn (Fell) White. He attended school K-12 in Kit Carson, CO. Scott then went to Purcell Oklahoma Horseshoeing School, and Oklahoma Panhandle State University (OPSU). Scott then worked on the Collins Ranch in '85-'86, and then the Colorado Interstate Gas Company for 14 years. For 40 years Scott made his career as a farrier/horseshoer. He also trained horses throughout his lifetime. He was a tractor sales rep. from '04-'07, a real estate broker for Rocking X Land from '07-'15, in 2015 he went to work for Colorado Farm Bureau Insurance Company until his death. Scott was married to Nenna (VonSeggern) White from 1984-1991, and then on Oct. 23, 1992 he married Trudy (Griffith) White in Las Vegas, NV. Scott was on the KC Electric Board, a member of the Lions Club, and was also very involved in the Colorado Farm Bureau Board. He enjoyed rodeo, team roping, hunting, boating, fishing, and reading his Bible, but his greatest joy came from being with his family. Scott is survived by his Wife Trudy White; Mother Marilyn White of Hugo, CO; Mother In-law Pat Alderson of Stratton, CO Children Shannon (Casey) Gibbs of Haswell, CO; Brady (Ginger) White of Yuma, CO; Tyler (Hanna) White of Elizabeth, CO; Chelsie (Alan) Bruggeman of Selden, KS; and Tanner (Reagan) White of Sterling, CO; grandchildren Giana, Gage, Gabriel, Logan, Trenton, Jacob, Bexley and Brixxon. Siblings Melody Mitchell of Kit Carson, CO; Perry (Pat) White of Hugo, CO; Sean White of Flagler, CO and numerous Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews that Scott loved dearly. Scott was preceded in death by his Father Norman White and Brother In-law Howard Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Scott White Memorial Fund, care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store