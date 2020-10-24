1/1
Wilma Jean Martin, 89 yrs., left this earthly life on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in Sterling, Colorado. Cremation will take place and no services will be held. Wilma was born on May 11, 1931, along with her twin sister Lois Arlene to Rollo and Goldie Freeburg in Enid, Oklahoma. She graduated from Alamosa High School in 1949. She then attended Alamosa Community College and Colorado A & M College (now Colorado State University). In 1953 Wilma graduated with a degree in Secretarial Training from Colorado A & M College. While attending Colorado A & M College, Wilma and her sister and brother all attended a Baptist church. It was there that Wilma made a profession of faith in Jesus Christ as her Savior. She was married to Frank Martin for twenty- two years, and they later divorced. She and Frank owned several apartment buildings in Denver, Colorado during these twenty-two years. Wilma also worked many years for the Environmental Protection Agency as a secretary in Denver. She retired from this job in 1988 to manage a four plex apartment building she owned. Wilma and her twin sister Lois did many things together and talked to each other daily until Lois' death. Wilma was a very kind and generous person with her extended family. She loved to play the piano and sing with her sister and other family members. She was a member of Calvary Temple in Denver, Colorado for many years. When Wilma's health began to fail in 2013, Wilma moved to Sterling to live with her brother Pat Freeburg. Then in 2014 Wilma moved to Devonshire Acres due to her declining health. She is preceded in death by her parents, Rollo and Goldie Freeburg, brother, Pat Freeburg, twin sister, Lois Freeburg Irvine, brother-in-law, Don Irvine and sister-in-law, Beth Freeburg. Wilma is survived by her niece Rebecca Brotherton (Gary), nephew, John Freeburg (Marcy), and nephew Martyn Irvine (Terril), along with several great nephews and nieces. Wilma's family would like to thank Devonshire Acres for the compassionate care she received while living there.

Published in Journal Advocate on Oct. 24, 2020.
