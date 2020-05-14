Wilhelm Fritzler, 99 a lifetime Merino, Colorado resident passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Graveside services were held at Riverside Cemetery on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Bill was born July 13, 1920 on the family farm to Henry and Eva Elizabeth (Bott) Fritzler. He graduated from Merino High School and married Lydia Michel on February 27, 1944. Bill spent his childhood and early adult years working on the family farm. He worked many jobs throughout his life but farming and ranching was his love and passion. Bill drove a truck, rode pens, and ran the feed mill for Lebsack Feed Yards for many years. Bill spent his free time reading western novels and history literature. Bill is survived by his daughters Donna (Larry) Fritzler Kuntz, Cheryl (Scott) Phinney and son William D. (Rashell) Fritzler; three grandchildren Larissa Rae Fritzler, Daniel Colton Phinney and Anne Jordan Phinney; sister-in-law Elizabeth Fritzler and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill's wife Lydia (Michel) Fritzler preceded in death him by nearly two months. He is also preceded in death by his parents Henry and Eva Elizabeth Fritzler; four brothers Robert, Henry Jr., Harold, and Raymond Fritzler; four sisters Bertha Luft, Esther Kaiser, Clara Wolf and Henrietta Schumann.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store