Willard Edward Miller Sr.
Willard Edward Miller Sr. was born September 4, 1924 to John S. and Sophie (Lampe) Miller at their home in St. Francis, Kansas. Willard married Ila Young in the Arickaree community on December 24, 1944. Willard and Ila participated in many community activities wherever they lived and have been active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints since 1958. Willard was a rancher all his life and spent 20 years as the ranch foreman/manager of the Shamrock Ranch in Colorado Springs. After leaving the Shamrock he spent the next ten years working with his brother-in-law Birdsall Young in the Otis area before retiring to Sterling in 1990. He leaves two daughters; Lynn (Charles) of Illinois and Deanna Cook of Sterling; one son, Willard (Teresa) Miller Jr. of Sterling; 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren; two sisters, Bernice Bandel and Hollis Green. Those who preceded him in death are his parents, wife Ila, daughter Carolyn, granddaughter Fayelyn Cook, four brothers and three sisters. Visitation will be open to the public at the Bowin Funeral Home, Akron CO on July 16 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 9:00 AM on July 17. Due to COVID 19 it will be limited to family only. The service will be available via Zoom either live or recorded. Go to www.zoom.us/join. The Zoom meeting ID is: 871 509 8362. Password is Willard. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

Published in Journal Advocate on Jul. 14, 2020.
