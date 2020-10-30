Willard Dean Inskeep, the youngest of four children, was born to Lester B Inskeep and Josephine Ladow Inskeep on July 28, 1934 on the family farm near Cawker City, KS. He spent his childhood hunting, fishing, driving tractors and playing tricks on the farmhands. A gifted storyteller, his children and grandchildren loved hearing the stories of his escapades on the farm. After graduating from Cawker City High School, Willard attended Ottawa University in Ottawa KS. It was at O.U. that he met Shirley Anderson, a pretty brunette from Stromsburg, Nebraska who was the love of his life. A favorite family story is that Willard sold his prized motorcycle to purchase a wedding ring! They were married in 1955 and celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on August 14. After graduating from O.U., Willard joined the US Navy in 1956 and served as a navigator in the airborne division. Stationed in Hawaii, he flew missions from Midway Island to the Aleutians Islands. Their first child, Kathryn, was born while they were living in HI. He and Shirley returned to their beloved paradise many times over the years, often asking their children, grandchildren and friends to join them to enjoy their home away from home. After serving in the Navy, Willard and Shirley moved to Kansas City, KS and then Sterling CO where their children Elizabeth and Douglas were born. A talented entrepreneur and businessman, Willard owned several businesses in Sterling, including Culligan Water, GW Furniture and several rental properties with his brother in law, Gordon Anderson. He later founded Inskeep Real Estate. Willard was very involved in the community and was active in Kiwanis and Rotary and served on many boards. He was a man of great faith and a leader at the First Baptist Church, serving on the church council, building committees and attending Sunday School. Willard and Shirley called Sterling home for nearly 60 years. Willard lived an adventurous and full life. His stint in the Navy and love of travel took him to 35 countries. He and Shirley also visited every state capitol in the US. A pilot for over 50 years, Willard owned 7 small planes with 7 different partnerships. Happy hours were spent flying throughout the United States on family vacations and to air shows. Willard shared his love of motorcycles with his grandchildren. It was always a treat to take a ride on the country roads near Sterling with "Papa". Willard also sailed and enjoyed many hobbies, including woodworking and photography. Willard and Shirley moved to Longmont in 2019 to be closer to family. He loved his view of the mountains and being able to watch the planes as they flew by on approach or departure from the nearby city airport. Willard suffered a stroke on October 19 and was surrounded by his family until he left this life and was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on October 23rd. He is preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, children, Kate (Derek), Elizabeth (Christian), Doug (Katherine), seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He was beloved by family and friends. A service will be held at a later date. You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith. (paraphrased from 2 Timothy 4:7)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store