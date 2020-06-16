William Condon

William "Bill" Edward Condon, 92, of Sterling passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 in Sterling. Visitation will be from 4-6 pm Wednesday, June 17 at Tennant Funeral Home. A private family service will be held and burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Bill was born on January 27, 1928 in Omaha, Nebraska to George W. and Jessie (Ward) Condon. He graduated from Central High School in Omaha. He maintained several friendships from high school throughout his life. They did a lot of pheasant hunting in their teens and into their 30's. He attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and was a member of Beta Theta Pi Fraternity. He bought the ranch outside of Crook with his father. He eventually bought his dad out. He left Omaha and college to take over the ranch at 19 when his father became ill. He was a Rancher and self-employed for 73 years. He married Sandra Walt on June 7, 1952 in Lincoln. They were married for 68 years. In 1964 and 1965, he put in 15 pivot sprinklers on the ranch. In 1984, these pivots were computerized. In December 1980, he built a recharge pond for water augmentation. He fought for this water augmentation plan for years before it was approved. From all his involvement in and concern about water conservation, he was nicknamed "Mr. Water". His efforts in water planning and augmentation were visionary. Bill was a board member of the Northern Colorado Water Conservancy District for 28 years and a member of Ground Water Appropriations of the South Platte from 1981 to 2003. In 2000, Bill donated the statue "No Turning Back" to the University of Nebraska in honor of his parents. In 2002, he was Runner-Up for the Wildlife Landowner of the Year Award. In 2006, due to years of his efforts and searching, they were able to identify locations for two businesses or stage stops along The Overland Trail. Mound Station and Riverside Ranche were located on the Condon Ranch near the South Platte River. Bill is survived by his wife Sandra W. Condon; son Bill Condon Jr.; daughters Cathy Condon and Linda (Bill) Nickel; grandson Eric Schmidt; sister Jane Winnail and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Jessie Condon, two brothers, George and Jack Condon, sister Louise Lyman, and a son Baby Condon. Memorials may be made to the Bill Condon Memorial Fund for the Logan County Humane Society or charity of your choice care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on Jun. 16, 2020.