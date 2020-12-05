William "Bill" Albert Messner, 78, of Sterling passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 in Sterling. Cremation has taken place and services will be at a later date. Bill was born on May 4, 1942 in Davenport, Iowa to Roger Allen and Clara Irene (Achenbach) Messner. Bill graduated from West Liberty High School, machine and tool school in Chicago. He worked as a machinist his whole life. He also drove Taxi in Sterling from 2010-14. Bill was married to Shirley (Johnson) Taylor from June 18, 1961-82, and from July 5, 1985 to Susan (Lillig) (McCrabb) to the present. He was a member of the Sterling Miniature Aircraft Association from 1992 to the present and also Boulder 4 Wheelers from 1985-92. Bill also raced dirt track cars and motorcycles and loved his RC planes and jeep club. Bill is survived by his wife Susan Messner; children Susan Honts of Muscatine, IA, Cindy Brown of Atalissa, IA, Sandra Veen of Houghton Lake, MI, Daniel Messner of Honolulu, HI, Joshua Messner of Ft. Collins; step-children Stephen McCrabb and Daniel McCrabb both of Manchester, IA, Shelly McCrabb of Sterling; siblings Dennis Messner of Porter, OK, Wayne (Patricia) Messner of West Liberty, IA, Linda Brown of Essex, IA, Christa (Jim) Roberts of Frytown, IA; 25 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Roger and Clara Messner. Memorials may be made to the Bill Messner Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

