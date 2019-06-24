|
William Arden Nightingale, 76, of Iliff, CO, formally of Marcellus, NY, passed away Friday, June 21, 2019 in Loveland, CO. A Memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 25 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home in Sterling, CO. Bill was born June 19, 1943 in Syracuse, NY to Louis and Leola (Murphy) Nightingale. On April 12, 1969 he married Alane M. Minnoe in Phoenix, NY. He attended Marcellus High School. Bill spent most of his life working in the dry bean packaging industry and in 1979, his profession moved his family from Marcellus, New York to Sterling, Colorado. After 31 years of working in the bean business, his next adventure was managing mobile home parks in Greeley and Montrose. After his retirement in 2005, he and Alane moved to Iliff to be near their grandchildren. Bill loved spending time with his family. Before moving from New York, Bill and his family spent countless weekends camping, boating and water skiing. He and his bother would often be found riding motorcycles and snowmobiles, while winter weekends were spent with his brother-in-law and father-in-law at the hunting camp. Bill always had a project to "tinker" with, be it a car that needed the touch of a mechanic, a neighborhood bicycle that needed welded or a woodworking craft that he would spend days working on in his "shop". He loved to "tinker". His family has many handmade decorations to remember him by. After his retirement, he and Alane could be found at almost every sporting event that their grandkids were playing. Bill is survived by his wife of 50 years, Alane of Iliff, CO. Daughter, Jen and husband Brian Grauberger, of Iliff. Grandchildren Brandi, Kenzie, Riley and Kane Grauberger, of Iliff. Brothers, Dan (Gita) Nightingale of Murfreesboro, TN and Bob (Lorie) Nightingale of Auburn, NY. Sister, Cathy Dulasky of Syracuse, NY. Numerous nieces and nephews. Mother-in-law, Jeannette Minnoe, of Sterling, CO. Brother-in-law Ralph (Joy) Minnoe, of Summerville, SC. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Leola. Stepmother, Hazel. Brother, David. Father-in-law, Gerald Minnoe. Memorial contributions may be made to a in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on June 24, 2019