Dr. William S. Buchanan, 86, of Denver, CO (formerly Sterling, CO), passed away on May 12, 2020 at his home in Denver. He was born to Lawrence and Carolyn (Larson) Buchanan on May 10, 1934 in Wray, CO. Bill married Betty Joan Wisdom on November 4, 1955. Together, they had two children: Jean Levitt (husband Danny) and Dan Buchanan (wife Kimberly). Bill was one of three sons, all of whom would go on to become medical doctors like their father and grandfather before them. He graduated from Wray High School in 1952 and attended the University of Colorado in Boulder after being one of the first 12 high school recipients to receive the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship that was first instituted in 1952. Upon graduation from CU Boulder, he attended the University of Colorado Medical School, graduating in 1959. He completed a one year medical internship in Cincinnati, OH at Cincinnati General and then a three year residency specializing in Ophthalmology in Denver, CO. The family then moved to Anchorage, AK where Bill was in the United States Public Health Service for two years. In 1965, Bill joined Dr. Edgar Elliff and Dr. John Elliff at the Sterling Eye Clinic which was later renamed to the Sterling Eye Center. Bill and Dr. Elliff continued their practice, serving thousands of patients over the course of 50 plus years. After Dr. Elliff's retirement in 2011, Bill continued to see patients until the end of 2016 when he made the difficult decision to retire from the profession he truly loved. Bill was extremely appreciative and fond of the staff at Sterling Eye Center and the numerous people that worked alongside him over the course of those 51 years. Bill did not miss many days in the office over that time and it was because he placed such a great priority on the patients he served. Bill viewed it as an honor to be able to serve so many people in Sterling and the surrounding communities. He frequently treated multiple generations of families in the area. Bill and Dr. Elliff also visited Sidney, NE and Fort Morgan, CO once a month to alleviate the need for patients to have to drive to Sterling. Bill received numerous honors and awards over the years culminating in 2017 when he received, as did his partner, Dr. Elliff, the Distinguished Achievement Award from the University of Colorado Medical School for outstanding service "benefitting the community, the practice of medicine, the provision of health care and the University of Colorado School of Medicine". A truly great honor for both men. Until his retirement, Bill served as a volunteer on the faculty of The University of Colorado School Of Medicine as an associate professor of ophthalmology for many years. Bill was a very kind, quiet and gentle man. He enjoyed his hunting trips to the mountains of Colorado with his friends each year and his trips to Lake Powell with his brothers on occasion. Bill was an expert wood craftsman, turning ordinary blocks of wood into beautiful gun stocks. Bill and Betty were members of the Denver Center for Performing Arts and Opera Colorado making yearly trips to Sante Fe, NM to enjoy the opera. Bill is survived by his wife Betty Joan; his daughter, Jean (Danny) Levitt and their sons David and Jeffrey; son Dan (Kim) Buchanan and their sons Blake and Logan, and his youngest brother Robert (Jane) Buchanan of Wray, CO. Last year, Bill welcomed a great grand-daughter, Betty Rugh Levitt. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Carolyn Buchanan and his eldest brother, John Buchanan. In light of the pandemic, a private family service will be held.

