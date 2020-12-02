William Dean "Bill" Stumpff passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at the age of 72. At this time there will not be any services due to COVID-19. Services will be held at a later date. Bill was born June 13, 1948 to Derril and Fay (Lowry) Stumpff, in Julesburg, CO. He was the 7th child of eight. He loved growing up on the farm north of Julesburg, riding horses, roping goats, and helping his dad with farming. Bill is preceded in death by his parents Derril and Fay, in-laws, Wesley and Bessie Grauberger; brothers Keith, Roger, and Ray; sister Elva Juedus; brothers-in-law Jennings Grauberger and Clarence Scott and sister-in-law Crystal Dagley. Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Loni, sons Greg (Dee Dee) of Newcastle, WY and Kevin (Dana) of Sterling, CO; grandchildren Connagher (Cheyanna) of Terry Town, NE, Tanner (Laci), Lyndi of Sterling, CO; great-grandchildren Remi, Riker and Riggs of Sterling, CO; brothers Bob (Sandy), Ken (Grace) and Dan (Lindy); sisters-in-law Ilene, Betty and Vicki, Ila Scott, Jane Shaeffer, Dorothy King; brothers-in-law Marv Juedus, Willie and Joel (Linda) Grauberger, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Memorials may be made in Bill's honor to National Jewish Health or the NJC Welding Program, in c/o Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, PO Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751.

