William Trahern

William "Bill" Harry Trahern was born May 13, 1944 and with his wife of nearly 58 years by his side, he went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ as they celebrate his reunion with his "mommy and daddy" after a brief bout with pancreatic cancer. Private family services will be August 12, 2020, at the Lighthouse Baptist Church. At your leisure please stop by as the family hosts an Open House Celebration of Life on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. at 13809 Corene Rd, Sterling, CO. Bill was the youngest of 6 children born to Elmo C. (Droz) Trahern and James C. Trahern. His father passed away when he was 9 years old and he was raised by his mother Elmo and the older children until his mother married Russell Mayfield when Bill was in high school. Bill and his mother moved a few times when he was a child, but returned to Flagler so he could attend Flagler High School his senior year. Bill had a successful senior year scholastically and athletically playing football and basketball. His moment of pride came when he was selected to the Denver Post All State Team after the Flagler Boys Basketball team lost the state championship to Peetz. As high school graduation neared, Bill formulated his plan for his future. Knowing his future included that beautiful Loutzenhiser girl named June, he went to Denver and put a ring on lay-a-way! Bill then drummed up the courage to approach June's dad, Everett, to ask for his daughter's hand in marriage Thankfully, Everett said yes and Bill and June were off to Denver to pick up her ring and then enjoy a chicken fried steak celebration. Bill and June worked together for 45 years as the proud owners of Bill's Barber Shop. Bill and June turned customers into family as they enjoyed the pranks that Bill and June would play on them and the card games played during slow days. Their best day of barbering was when the children hosted a surprise 45th Anniversary Open House at the shop. Bill and June cut hair all day long as the customers came in to enjoy sandwiches, cake and many memories. In total Bill barbered 50 years in Sterling. Although Bill was very proud of his accomplishments as a barber, he was even more proud of the family he and June created. They are the proud parents of Kathie, Russell and Julie. Being self-employed, Bill knew he couldn't take extravagant vacations so Lake McConaughy became the family's weekend getaway spot. Bill would tell stories of the scary fish he encountered while scuba diving with friends and how proud he was of how he'd taught his children to not be afraid of the water while teaching them his fabulous skill of slalom water skiing. The family still enjoys time at Lake McConaughy, but in luxury since Bill and June purchased their own "lake home". Bill enjoyed his time hunting with Russell and fishing with June, Russell, and Julie. After trips to Buena Vista for elk hunting or deer/bird hunting on the plains, he and Russell would share play by plays with the girls. A one-time memorable trip was when Bill, Russell and Billy Elrick took a trip to Canada for Russell's "senior" trip. Family time was spent playing basketball on the driveway, going to Padroni and the Sterling Auditorium to watch Bill continue his favorite sport and Bill teaching the kids the basics of throwing and hitting the baseball or dribbling and shooting the basketball. Motorcycle and three-wheeler riding were a favorite pastime. He and Russell spent many moments wrestling on the family room floor while Russell was in high school wrestling. Cards and board games were often an evening event. Bill took great pride in being an Elk and what the Elks stood for. Bill and June enjoyed time at their lake house where they made many additional friends. They watched the grandchildren in their various endeavors and taught many of them how to play cribbage while sharing time at the barber shop. Bill and June looked forward to the text messages received from their grands near and far, especially the text messages containing pictures of the great-grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years June Trahern and children Kathie and Duane Krier, Jr., Russell and Tammy Trahern, Julie and David Lenox. 11 Grandchildren: Stephan & Andrea Krier, Jenni & Brock Herrboldt, Mitchell & Katerina Stefanidi Krier, Tonnecia & Michael Richardson, Madison Trahern, Tristan Trahern, Brooke and Oliver Mendoza, Casey Spitz, Aaron Lenox, Jared & Rochelle Lenox and Brittany & Joe Boerner. 13 Great Grandchildren: Ellie, Rory, Jack & Brynn Krier, Peyton, Will and Riley Herrboldt, Curtis & Kahlie Richardson, Kenneson Mendoza, Elaina & Kaia Lenox and Calvin Boerner. Sisters: Maryln Elrick and Patty & Tom Jensen; Sisters-in-law: Linda & Norman House, Ardith & Keith James, Evelyn & Ted Johnson; Brothers-in-law: Leroy & Kathy Loutzenhiser and Randy Loutzenhiser as well as many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by: Parents James & Elmo (Droz) Trahern, Step-father Russell Mayfield; Aunt Nona & Uncle Harry Trahern, Mother and Father-in-law Rosalee & Everett Loutzenhiser; Brothers and Sisters-in-law and brother-in-law: Robert Trahern, Charles & Ina Lou Trahern, Jim and Kay Trahern, Glennis Trahern, and William Elrick. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to one or more of Bill's chosen organizations: Lighthouse Baptist Church, Hospice of the Plains, Merino Kindergarten Class, Scholastic Trap Teams, Sterling Music Boosters, c/o Tennant Funeral Home PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.

