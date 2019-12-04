|
|
Donald James Gertge, 68 of Sterling passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Aurora, CO. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at the Berean Church with Pastor Dan Holsten officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Don was born in Sterling, December 3, 1950 to Adam and Eva (Chartier) Gertge. He attended schools in Peetz and Iliff graduating in 1969. He married Sylvia Tadolini on October 21, 1978. Don retired from the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2011, but "retirement" was not for him. He liked to stay active so he found employment in the following years with the Town of Peetz, MV Equipment, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and most recently Barnes Pharmacy. Don was a kind, gentle, and loving man, but will best be remembered for his servant's heart. He enjoyed helping others no matter what the need might be. He was a gifted "handyman" and could fix just about anything. He loved God and studying His word. Family and friends brought him great joy and he appreciated all the love and support he received during his recent battle with leukemia. Don is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sons, Toby Gertge and wife Katherine, Terry Gertge and wife Donella; daughter, Kristen Gertge; sisters, Marie Jackson, Jeanne Olson and husband Lyle, and Annette Gertge; brothers, Adam Gertge and wife Karen, Joe Gertge and wife Neilene, Jerry Gertge and wife Joan, Ed Gertge and wife Arlene; grandchildren, Ella Gertge, Elias Gertge, and Katelyn Gertge; father-in-law Sil Tadolini; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tara Gertge; and brothers, Andy Gertge and George Gertge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Don Gertge Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019