Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
(970) 522-2111
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
Chaney-Reager Funeral Home and Crematory - Sterling
443 South 2nd Street
Sterling, CO 80751
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Berean Church
Resources
More Obituaries for X. X
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

X. X


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
X. X Obituary
Donald James Gertge, 68 of Sterling passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 in Aurora, CO. Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Friday, December 6 at Chaney-Reager Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7 at the Berean Church with Pastor Dan Holsten officiating. Burial will follow at Riverside Cemetery. Don was born in Sterling, December 3, 1950 to Adam and Eva (Chartier) Gertge. He attended schools in Peetz and Iliff graduating in 1969. He married Sylvia Tadolini on October 21, 1978. Don retired from the Colorado Department of Transportation in 2011, but "retirement" was not for him. He liked to stay active so he found employment in the following years with the Town of Peetz, MV Equipment, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and most recently Barnes Pharmacy. Don was a kind, gentle, and loving man, but will best be remembered for his servant's heart. He enjoyed helping others no matter what the need might be. He was a gifted "handyman" and could fix just about anything. He loved God and studying His word. Family and friends brought him great joy and he appreciated all the love and support he received during his recent battle with leukemia. Don is survived by his wife, Sylvia; sons, Toby Gertge and wife Katherine, Terry Gertge and wife Donella; daughter, Kristen Gertge; sisters, Marie Jackson, Jeanne Olson and husband Lyle, and Annette Gertge; brothers, Adam Gertge and wife Karen, Joe Gertge and wife Neilene, Jerry Gertge and wife Joan, Ed Gertge and wife Arlene; grandchildren, Ella Gertge, Elias Gertge, and Katelyn Gertge; father-in-law Sil Tadolini; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tara Gertge; and brothers, Andy Gertge and George Gertge. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Don Gertge Memorial Fund in care of Chaney-Reager Funeral Home, P.O. Box 1046, Sterling, CO 80751
Published in Journal Advocate on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of X.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -