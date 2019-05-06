|
Zachary Jon Cudd, 21, of Hillrose, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2019 in Greeley. Visitation will be from 5 pm to 7 pm Monday, May 6 at Tennant Funeral Home. A Memorial Gathering will be held Tuesday, May 7 at the Hillrose Town Hall from 1 pm to 5 pm. Zach was born on April 25, 1998 in Sterling, CO to John W. Cudd III and Terrillyn Greenwood. He went to Sterling High School and online at Connections Academy. He worked most recently for Hillrose Dairy, and earlier at C. Morgan Construction helping build the CSU Ag building, with Amex Masonry working on the new Greeley City Hall and at Eben Ezer, and with Jorgensen building the new high school in Brush. He married Alex Turner on January 16, 2017. He loved spending time with his wife and children and enjoyed skate boarding. He was also in the Boy Scouts of America as a kid. He was a hardworking man and was devoted to his wife and children. Zach is survived by his wife Alexandra Renee Cudd, son Andrew Cudd, daughter Iris Cudd all of Hillrose; parents John and Terri Cudd of Sterling; brother David (Eleanor) Avery; father-in-law Robert Turner and mother-in-law Barb Turner; sister-in-law Jessica (Moses) Renteria; brother-in-law Chris (Mikyla) Turner; nephews Lucas Renteria, Ayden Renteria, and Everett Avery; nieces Aubrey Renteria, Violet Turner, and Madison Avery. He was preceded in death by grandmothers Cheryl Greenwood and Mary Ann Kendall; brother John Cudd IV. Memorials may be made to the Zachary Cudd Memorial Fund care of Tennant Funeral Home, PO Box 1547, Sterling, CO 80751.
Published in Journal Advocate on May 6, 2019