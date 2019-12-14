Blank Blank Blank

Obituary & Guest Book Preview for Patricia Ann (Mrozinski) Burns

Patricia Ann (Mrozinski) Burns Obituary

(Archived)
Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
First 25 of 300 words: Patricia Ann (Mrozinski) Burns, 77, of Enfield beloved wife of 56 years William Burns, entered into eternal peace on Dec. 11, 2019. Patricia was born...

View Full Obituary & Guest Book for Patricia Burns

Patricia Burns Guest Book

This Guest Book has not yet been signed. Be the first to sign.
 
Ways to View
Bullet Restore Obituary & Guest Book
Keep the Obituary and Guest Book online for one of these time periods:
$ 79.99
$ 29.99
$ 2.95
Bullet Print Obituary & Guest Book
Order a professionally printed copy, starting at $39.00:
$ 79.00
$ 59.00
$ 39.00
Printed Guest Book
Didn't find the Obituary you were looking for? Return to today's Obituaries for the Journal Inquirer.