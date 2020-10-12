Nancy (Spozdial) Conner, 90, of Storrs, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of the late John W. Conner, peacefully passed away on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at Vernon Manor.
Daughter of the late John and Bessie (Charnetski) Spozdial, she was born Bellaire, Ohio on Feb. 23, 1930. While living in Ohio, she met and married her husband John, and the couple moved to Enfield in 1962. There they worked side by side as co-owners of the Hobby Hut in South Windsor.
Nancy is survived by her children, John Conner and his wife, Tamra, of Storrs, and Belinda Vabalas of Griswold; her grandchildren, Jacob Conner, Tanya Valabas, and Katy Monaco; and several great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband John, she was predeceased by eight brothers and sisters; and her son, Kenneth.
Services and burial will be private.
Donations in Nancy's memory may be made to the American Heart Association
, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231
