Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940

It is with great with sadness that the family of Richard Jude Ptachcinski announces his passing at the age of 61 in his home in Orlando, Florida, on May 17, 2019.



He will lovingly be remembered by his wife, Michele J. U ll; and his children, Jonathan R. (Aylea George), Rachel L. Ptachcinski, and Leah L. Adam. He will fondly be remembered by his grandchildren as "Jaju" to Brea Rose and Annalise Nicole Ptachcinski. He was also an uncle to Tyler and Jenna Ptachcinski, Ashely (Michael) Whittle, Brian Hall, and Mariah and Savannah U ll. Richard and Michele met in January 2005 and were married in July 2006 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Richard was predeceased by his mother, Rosemary E. Ptachcinski. He is survived by his father, Richard E. Ptachcinski; and three siblings, Judith M. (Ptachcinski) Jorgensen, Thomas J. (Glizel Rosario) Ptachcinski, and Niel G. (Kira Cantey) Ptachcinski.



Richard was born Sept. 1, 1957, of Richard E. and Rosemary (Smith) Ptachcinski in Weymouth, Massachusetts. He grew up in the state of Connecticut, where he attended the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy. Following his graduation, he attended Massachusetts College of Pharmacy where he achieved his Doctor of Pharmacy degree. In 1982 he moved to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and was employed at the University of Pittsburgh, where he taught courses in clinical pharmacy. He later worked in clinical research and as a clinician for kidney transplant patients. After leaving the University of Pittsburgh, he started his own consulting business known as American Pharmacotherapy in 2001. He later developed this business into what is currently known as Pharmacy Consulting International, for which he was the CEO. Richard served on numerous boards and organizations. Richard was a dedicated member of the pharmacy community having worked in health system pharmacy and private consulting for a combined total of nearly 40 years.



His greatest passion was spending time with his family whether it be traveling, golfing, or taking visitors to Disney World. He had exuberance for life and lived it to the fullest. His dedication to family and generosity to family, friends, and perfect strangers will always be remembered.



A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 2, 2019, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to East End Cooperative Ministry in Pittsburgh, or Shepard's Hope in Orlando, Florida.







