Born in Springfield, to Bruce T. and Anna L. Mackay, on July 19, 1993, Bruce spent his elementary school years at Saint Adalbert School in Enfield. He attended Suffield Middle School and graduated from Suffield High School in 2011. In high school, Bruce was involved in sports and many extracurricular activities. In his sophomore year, Bruce joined the indoor and outdoor track teams and excelled in the field events, placing in most all track meets and earning points for his team. He was a state finalist in the pole vault in his junior year and also NCCC All Conference Team in indoor track in his senior year. During senior year, he was forced to give up outdoor track due to a severe injury, yet he persevered and joined the track team at Lasell College where he studied pre-law. Bruce was always so humble about his accomplishments. Bruce was intelligent and witty and an avid reader. He was like a walking history book and loved a good healthy debate with anyone, especially about politics. He would have been a great history teacher. Bruce loved adventure and flew off to Europe with several of his classmates right after high school graduation. He especially enjoyed Vatican City and Switzerland. More recently, in 2018, Bruce took up residence with his Dad in Albuquerque, to take in a completely different scenery from his New England roots and finish up his college work. While in New Mexico, he took up target shooting, golf, and bowling, and attended many plays and local shows and museums. He and his dad traveled all over New Mexico, including the famous Roswell area, Santa Fe, the Sandia Mountain Range and El Paso, Texas Bruce was so excited to come home in June, sporting his new tattoo and looking forward to having a new brother-in-law. He loved his family and friends dearly and always looked forward to our time together. When you think of Bruce, think of the good memories. He was a caring and compassionate young man who believed that people should live their lives to the fullest and he always wished the best for all of his friends and family.



Besides his parents, Bruce leaves behind his sister, Whitney Levenson, and her husband, Lucas Levenson; his grandparents, Donovan L. and Gerry Mills; his grandmother, Mary Mackay; his uncle Rich and aunt Suzy; his cousins, Taylor, Jordan, Forrest and his wife, Kate; and several other friends and family members. He also leaves behind his beloved dog, Cutie Pie. Bruce was predeceased by his loving Granny, Anna Check; and dog, Sandy.



A private service and burial will be held at a future date.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Bruce can be made to the Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association at Suffield Volunteer Ambulance Association, P. O. Box 642, Suffield, CT 06078.



Memorial Donations can also be made online at



http://suffieldems.org/



donations.htm



Please be sure to note Bruce Mackay Memorial Fund on your check or include Bruce's name in appropriate space online.



