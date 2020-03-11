Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Acle F. "John" Johnson Jr.. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Acle F. "John" Johnson Jr., 94, of Manchester husband of the late Ann (Cody) Johnson, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.



Born in Okanogan, Washington, he was the son of the late Acle F. and Josephine (Sanders) Johnson. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of World War II. Upon completing his service, he married Ann in 1946. They returned to Washington where John attended University of Washington through the GI Bill where he became a pharmacist. He owned and operated Quinn's Pharmacy in Manchester from 1964-1987 and was also a consulting pharmacist for local convalescent homes. John was a family man, he loved spending time with his family throughout his life. He was also an original communicant of St. Bartholomew Church, was active with civic activities in Manchester, and had a great love of gardening, especially his roses.



He is survived by his children, Michael Johnson and his wife, Irene, Kathleen Paine and her husband, Al, Stephen Johnson and his wife, LouAnn, Keith Johnson and his wife, Chris, Laura Pastula and her husband, Chuck, and Shelly Traumuller and her husband, Eric; his grandchildren, Shannon, Kevin, Seth, Travis, Jason, Jennifer, Elyse, Evan, and Leah; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother Marvin Johnson.



Funeral service will be held on March 13, at 10:30 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, at 11 a.m. followed by burial with military honors at East Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.



Memorial contributions may be made to the National Federation for the Blind Connecticut Chapter at 515 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Acle F. "John" Johnson Jr., 94, of Manchester husband of the late Ann (Cody) Johnson, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in Okanogan, Washington, he was the son of the late Acle F. and Josephine (Sanders) Johnson. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran of World War II. Upon completing his service, he married Ann in 1946. They returned to Washington where John attended University of Washington through the GI Bill where he became a pharmacist. He owned and operated Quinn's Pharmacy in Manchester from 1964-1987 and was also a consulting pharmacist for local convalescent homes. John was a family man, he loved spending time with his family throughout his life. He was also an original communicant of St. Bartholomew Church, was active with civic activities in Manchester, and had a great love of gardening, especially his roses.He is survived by his children, Michael Johnson and his wife, Irene, Kathleen Paine and her husband, Al, Stephen Johnson and his wife, LouAnn, Keith Johnson and his wife, Chris, Laura Pastula and her husband, Chuck, and Shelly Traumuller and her husband, Eric; his grandchildren, Shannon, Kevin, Seth, Travis, Jason, Jennifer, Elyse, Evan, and Leah; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his brother Marvin Johnson.Funeral service will be held on March 13, at 10:30 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 Middle Turnpike East, Manchester, at 11 a.m. followed by burial with military honors at East Cemetery, Manchester. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.Memorial contributions may be made to the National Federation for the Blind Connecticut Chapter at 515 Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT 06109.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close