Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adam F. Hoboth. View Sign Service Information Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 (860)-875-1415 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Tolland Memorial Funeral Home 375 Merrow Rd Tolland , CT 06084 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Adam F. Hoboth, 55, of Tolland, passed away at home Sunday, June 2, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.



He was the son of William and Geraldine Hoboth of Tolland. Adam was born in Eatontown Park, New Jersey, July 22, 1963. His parents first settled in Vernon and then moved to Tolland in 1969. Adam attended Tolland schools and graduated from Tolland High School in 1981. He was very tech savvy and could fix any computer, internet, or phone problem you had. For many years, he worked for Standard Register of Vernon. He most recently worked at TTM Technologies of Stafford Springs.



An avid reader, Adam's favorite hobby was reading. He loved to read Westerns and horror novels, especially Stephen King. He devoured all of Stephen King's books. Most of all, Adam loved being outdoors. He enjoyed biking, hiking, and relaxing at state parks, reading and enjoying the scenery. He loved animals, especially dogs. He loved his Doberman pinscher Shannon, along with the family dogs, Maggie, Sadie, and Toby. He loved Nona the cat. He leaves behind Max, his favorite cat.



Besides his parents, Adam is survived his sisters, Susan, Jennifer, and Stephanie; and his niece, Samantha, 4. He loved Samantha very much and enjoyed spoiling her. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Frank Hoboth; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Lester Silver; and his uncle, David Silver.



Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



For online condolences visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Adam F. Hoboth, 55, of Tolland, passed away at home Sunday, June 2, 2019, peacefully in his sleep.He was the son of William and Geraldine Hoboth of Tolland. Adam was born in Eatontown Park, New Jersey, July 22, 1963. His parents first settled in Vernon and then moved to Tolland in 1969. Adam attended Tolland schools and graduated from Tolland High School in 1981. He was very tech savvy and could fix any computer, internet, or phone problem you had. For many years, he worked for Standard Register of Vernon. He most recently worked at TTM Technologies of Stafford Springs.An avid reader, Adam's favorite hobby was reading. He loved to read Westerns and horror novels, especially Stephen King. He devoured all of Stephen King's books. Most of all, Adam loved being outdoors. He enjoyed biking, hiking, and relaxing at state parks, reading and enjoying the scenery. He loved animals, especially dogs. He loved his Doberman pinscher Shannon, along with the family dogs, Maggie, Sadie, and Toby. He loved Nona the cat. He leaves behind Max, his favorite cat.Besides his parents, Adam is survived his sisters, Susan, Jennifer, and Stephanie; and his niece, Samantha, 4. He loved Samantha very much and enjoyed spoiling her. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Jesse and Frank Hoboth; maternal grandparents, Lillian and Lester Silver; and his uncle, David Silver.Relatives and friends may join the family Thursday, June 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland. Burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.For online condolences visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 4 to June 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close