1/
Adam Gregory Mlodzinski
2002 - 2020
Adam Gregory Mlodzinski of Tolland passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2020. A beloved son, born to Katherine (Gallagher) and Gregory Mlodzinski in April 2002.

He leaves behind his two loving sisters, Laura and Alison; his paternal grandparents Donna (Robb) and Gregory Mlodzinski, maternal grandparents Patricia (Noonan) and Eugene Gallagher; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by a special neighbor and friend, Alison (Kelly) Knybel.

As a young boy Adam loved to be outdoors, riding his bike, swimming in the pool and running through the woods behind his house. He was a soccer star and was obsessed with boats and trucks of all kinds.

After suffering a vicious episode of meningitis in 2009, Adam made the most of life with disabilities by making lots of friends at the Gengras Center School. His charismatic personality filled any room he was in and touched everyone he met. He also loved the simple things in life especially chewing his gum and eating his peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

He loved music, any song that would get you up and dancing. His anthem became "I Got a Feeling" by The Black Eyed Peas.

Adam was the inspiration for the all inclusive playground at Cross Farms in Tolland.

The family would like to share a special thank you to the Gengras Center for being great partners in Adams specialized education as well as the medical staff and personnel at Connecticut Children's Medical Center who provided amazing care and became like family to the Mlodzinski's over the past 11 years. They would also like to thank the community of Tolland for their wonderful, unrelenting support in helping to build Adam's Adventure.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Connecticut Children's Medical Center and/or The Gengras Center School. Relatives and friends may join the family on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Tolland Memorial Funeral Home, 375 Merrow Road, Tolland, Connecticut, 06084.


Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Tolland Memorial Funeral Home
375 Merrow Rd
Tolland, CT 06084
(860) 875-1415
