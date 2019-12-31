Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelaide C. King. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adelaide C. King, 102, of Manchester,



loving wife of the late Edward F. King, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019.



She was born in South Glastonbury on March 25, 1917, the daughter of David and Angelina Cembrano. Adelaide was a wonderful, loving mother who encouraged the enjoyment of art, music, and nature. She was an avid cook and gardener, loved nature, and enjoyed outdoor activities.



Her religious life was important to her and she treasured her church and parish. She leaves many dear friends from St. Bartholomew Church.



Adelaide was predeceased by her brother, John; daughter Mary E. King; son David F. King; and daughter-in-law Deborah King.



She is survived by her son, John King; and daughter Ann Brown and husband Robert of West Hartford; grandsons Jeffrey King and his wife, Debra, and Kevin King; and granddaughter Desiree King; four great-grandchildren; and four nephews. She is also survived by her sister, Dorothy Jay of South Windsor, and loving cousins in Italy. The family would like to thank the staff from Aspire Health and VITAS Healthcare.



A funeral Mass will be held Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Church, 736 East Middle Turnpike, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the .



