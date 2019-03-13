Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adelard "Al" "Dizzy" Gagnon. View Sign

Adelard "Dizzy" "Al" Gagnon, beloved husband to Aileen Gagnon of Somersville, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 7, 2019, peacefully with his nephew, Paul Gagnon, by his side.



Adelard was born Dec. 16, 1922, the son to the late Alfred and Jennie (Surprenant) Gagnon. Adelard was a lifelong resident of Somers, living the past 65 years in the home that he built with his own hands. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Merchant Marines where he was part of the crew in the engine room on the ship. During his time in the service, he crossed the North Atlantic in convoys delivering munitions to Scotland as well as going to the Mediterranean many times. After his time in the Merchant Marines, he went to work for Pratt and Whitney. He was a very skilled machinist and retired from Delta Industries after more than ten years of dedicated work.



Adelard was a longtime communicant of All Saints Church in Somersville. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and the UConn women's basketball team. He enjoyed gardening and growing many different flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Adelard loved driving and was always up for taking a road trip. He loved long drives and was proud of his cross-country drive to visit his grandson in California when he was 80 years old. His greatest joy in life was his family. He absolutely loved spending time with his girls and his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.



In addition to his wife of 74 years, Aileen, Adelard is survived by his three daughters, Sandi Smith and her husband, Jay, of Wallingford, Lydia White of Rindge, New Hampshire, and Judy Crane of Somers; four grandchildren, Jeffrey White and his wife, Jenna, Valerie Taylor and her husband, Eric, Christopher Dionne and his wife, Jessica, and Edward White; five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Casey, Grace, Rose, and Nate; one great-great-grandchild, Cayne; Harold Crane; and many nieces and nephews. Adelard was predeceased by several brothers and sisters and a son-in-law, Gerald White.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.



A procession will gather at the funeral home Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville, CT 06072. Burial will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.



Donations in memory of Adelard may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



To leave online condolences, please visit







Adelard "Dizzy" "Al" Gagnon, beloved husband to Aileen Gagnon of Somersville, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 7, 2019, peacefully with his nephew, Paul Gagnon, by his side.Adelard was born Dec. 16, 1922, the son to the late Alfred and Jennie (Surprenant) Gagnon. Adelard was a lifelong resident of Somers, living the past 65 years in the home that he built with his own hands. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Merchant Marines where he was part of the crew in the engine room on the ship. During his time in the service, he crossed the North Atlantic in convoys delivering munitions to Scotland as well as going to the Mediterranean many times. After his time in the Merchant Marines, he went to work for Pratt and Whitney. He was a very skilled machinist and retired from Delta Industries after more than ten years of dedicated work.Adelard was a longtime communicant of All Saints Church in Somersville. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and the UConn women's basketball team. He enjoyed gardening and growing many different flowers, fruits, and vegetables. Adelard loved driving and was always up for taking a road trip. He loved long drives and was proud of his cross-country drive to visit his grandson in California when he was 80 years old. His greatest joy in life was his family. He absolutely loved spending time with his girls and his grandchildren. He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, and grandfather.In addition to his wife of 74 years, Aileen, Adelard is survived by his three daughters, Sandi Smith and her husband, Jay, of Wallingford, Lydia White of Rindge, New Hampshire, and Judy Crane of Somers; four grandchildren, Jeffrey White and his wife, Jenna, Valerie Taylor and her husband, Eric, Christopher Dionne and his wife, Jessica, and Edward White; five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Casey, Grace, Rose, and Nate; one great-great-grandchild, Cayne; Harold Crane; and many nieces and nephews. Adelard was predeceased by several brothers and sisters and a son-in-law, Gerald White.Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, March 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071.A procession will gather at the funeral home Saturday, March 16, at 9 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville, CT 06072. Burial will follow at Somers Center Cemetery.Donations in memory of Adelard may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.To leave online condolences, please visit www.somersfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Somers Funeral Home

354 Main Street

Somers , CT 06071

(860) 749-8413 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.