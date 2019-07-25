Adele H. Grigitis, 94, lifelong resident of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, July 24, 2019, in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Aug. 18, 1924, the loving daughter to the late Anthony and Victoria (Cabaj) Gucwa. She worked for many years as a retail clerk before retiring. Adele was a faithful parishioner of St. Adalbert Church in Enfield. She enjoyed crossword puzzles and word searches, as well as spending time with her family.
Adele is survived by her son, David Grigitis and his wife, Vesna, of West Hartford; a grandson, Sladjan of West Hartford; a great-granddaughter, Eliza of Windsor; and many other relatives and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, July 26, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A procession will gather at the funeral home Saturday, July 27, at 8 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. at St. Adalbert Church, 90 Alden Ave., Enfield. Burial will follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.
Adele's family would like to thank Trinity Home Hospice, especially Nurse Christine, and Companions and Homemakers for their support and compassionate care.
For online condolences visit
www.leetestevens.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 25 to July 29, 2019