Service Information D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 (860)-568-9420 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel 30 Carter Street East Hartford , CT 06118 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM St. Isaac Jogues Church One Community Street East Hartford , CT View Map

Adele M. (Lewis) Miller, 86, of East Hartford, loving wife of 52 years of the late Edward J. Miller, Sr., peacefully entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home with her caring family by her side. She is now reunited forever with her beloved husband, Edward, in Heaven.



Born in New London on May 15, 1933, a daughter of the late Lawrence B. and Mary (Judge) Lewis, she had been a resident of East Hartford since 1957. Adele was a graduate of Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Class of 1951. A devout Catholic, Adele was a faithful and active communicant of the North American Martyrs Parish in East Hartford, especially at St. Isaac Jogues Church. She was a member of the former Ladies Guild and a recipient of the prestigious St. Joseph's Medal by the Archdiocese of Hartford. She was a Eucharistic minister for the parish and would visit parishioners who could not attend Mass. She was also an active associate of the Felician Sisters in Enfield, an avid bowler who bowled with the Senior Stars at Silver Lane Bowling in East Hartford, a member of the LUNA Club, and a longtime loyal fan of both the UConn women's and Connecticut Sun basketball teams



Adele was a devoted mother to her four sons, Edward J. Miller Jr. and his wife, Beverly, of East Hartford, Gary J. Miller and his wife, Carolyn, of South Windsor, Dennis W. Miller and his wife, Mary, of East Hartford, Craig C. Miller and his significant other, Ann Orsini, of South Windsor; and to her only daughter, Mary-Alice Atkins and her significant other, Ed Morelli, of Amston. She also leaves 12 cherished grandchildren, Nicole, Eric, Brian, Julianne, Jeffrey, Sarah, Joshua, Kyle, and Brandon Miller, Steve Atkins Jr. and his wife, Chenoa, Matt Atkins and his wife, Jessica, Jake Atkins and his girlfriend, Alicia Meszaros; two adored great-grandchildren, Shane and Alyssa; four special friends, Nona Reichle of Broad Brook, Mary Angel Simoes of East Hartford, Anna Mae Mezzapelle of Wallingford, and Roseanne Sasiela of Glastonbury; and several nieces and nephews.



Funeral services will be Friday, Oct. 18, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Isaac Jogues Church, 1 Community St., East Hartford. Adele's family has requested that everyone please go directly to the church on Friday morning. Private burial will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary Cemetery Mausoleum, East Hartford.



Adele's family will receive relatives and friends at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford on Thursday, Oct. 17, from 4 to 7 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Adele's name may be made to the Felician Sisters Retirement Fund, 1315 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082 or to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016.



For online expressions of sympathy to the family please visit



www.desopoeh.com







