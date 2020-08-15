On Aug. 12, 2020, Adelle (Adeline) T. Saidak passed away peacefully at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
She was born on Oct. 6, 1920, in Rockville to Joseph and Victoria (Lemek) Janton, both deceased. She was married to Louis T. Saidak for 64 years until his passing in 1998. She would have celebrated her 100th birthday in six weeks. She worked at Allen Manufacturing for 36 years where she met her lifetime friend Mary Johnson. Adelle was the last remaining member of the Polish American Club women's basketball team that won the national championship in 1933. We think her TV only had sports on because that's all she ever watched, except for the daily Mass at 10 am. The Celtics, and Larry Bird, who was like a saint in her eyes, were her focus in the winter along with the men's and women's UConn basketball teams. In the summer, she spent her time rooting for the New York Yankees and spending time at any of the local beaches. Adelle was the family matriarch and was the glue holding the family together. We had a Polish Christmas Eve at her house every year for 54 years that brought the family together after going to church. She also hosted many, many bridal and baby showers at her house over the years. She was a devout Catholic belonging to St. Joseph Parish for all her life. Besides herself she was very proud of the fact that her daughter and grandsons all attended St. Joseph School. Adelle's family would like to thank her wonderful neighbors for being there for her for so many years even for her last ambulance ride.
She leaves her daughter Barbara Cowan and grandsons Jeffrey and wife, Pamela Cowan and Timothy Cowan. She had many nieces and nephews who were a special part of her life, including one who chose Adeline for her Confirmation name.
Relatives and friends may join the family on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Please abide by CDC and State of CT COVID-19 guidelines, Social distancing of 6 feet and masks will be mandatory.
A Mass of Christina Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at St. Joseph Church, Rockville. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to National Breast Cancer Foundation
