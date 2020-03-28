Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Adnan Abu-Ghazaleh. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Adnan Abu-Ghazaleh, 92, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, in Hartford, surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and his family was always his first priority.



Adnan was a professor of Middle Eastern and European History at SUNY Plattsburgh for 34 years until his retirement in 1998. Prior to joining the faculty of SUNY Plattsburgh, Adnan was the Director of American-Jordanian Cultural Relations in Jordan. He earned his BA from London University and his PhD from



Adnan is survived by Samira, his wife of 57 years; and his three children, Sam (Irene) Ghazaleh of Winchester, Massachusetts, Reem (Jim) Groark of Grayslake, Illinois, and Mona (Chet) Rublewski of Tolland. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, Connor and Xavier Ghazaleh, Sean, Anissah and Jenna Groark, and Hayden, Gavin and Cullen Rublewski.



The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Brookdale Assisted Living of South Windsor, for taking such good care of him over the past two years.



The family is planning a private funeral service and burial.



The family is planning a private funeral service and burial.

Arrangements are being handled by Tolland Memorial Funeral Home in Tolland.











