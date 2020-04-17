Agatha (Wnuk) Kundermann, 98, loving wife of the late Tibor Kundermann and longtime resident of Rockville, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Burrillville, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Louis and Magdalena (Bacinsky) Wnuk. Agatha was an active member of St. Bernard Church, where for years she was an avid participant in the Parish Women's Guild, donating countless measures of her time, talent, and treasure in support of the church community. Agatha joined the Human Resources office of Amerbelle Textile Mills as a young woman, remaining throughout her full working career as an administrator for employee relations. In retirement, she found a new purpose and a hobby, knitting caps for newborn babies and for cancer patients at Rockville General Hospital. Agatha enjoyed working with her hands, whether crocheting, gardening, or cooking, always with the sound of classical music filling her home. Agatha enjoyed many summers with her husband, Tibor, at their cabin in the mountains of Vermont. She loved to travel and delighted in recounting the details of her trips to California and Canada, among other destinations.
Agatha is survived by her brother, Valer J. Wnuk and his wife, Eileen, of Glastonbury. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Andrew Wnuk; sisters, Irene Denette and Margaret Peterson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ursin Wnuk and Gail Wnuk; brothers-in-law, Arthur "Pete" Peterson and Leo Denette; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.
We extend a special note of thanks to all the staff and employees at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and kindness during Agatha's final months. We also offer our thanks to Agatha's nephew, Andrew and his wife, Lita, for the special care they provided to her.
Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass for Agatha will be scheduled at a later date at St. Bernard Church in Vernon.
