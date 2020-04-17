Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Agatha (Wnuk) Kundermann. View Sign Service Information Burke-Fortin Funeral Home 76 Prospect Street Rockville , CT 06066-3226 (860)-875-5490 Send Flowers Obituary

Agatha (Wnuk) Kundermann, 98, loving wife of the late Tibor Kundermann and longtime resident of Rockville, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.



She was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Burrillville, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Louis and Magdalena (Bacinsky) Wnuk. Agatha was an active member of St. Bernard Church, where for years she was an avid participant in the Parish Women's Guild, donating countless measures of her time, talent, and treasure in support of the church community. Agatha joined the Human Resources office of Amerbelle Textile Mills as a young woman, remaining throughout her full working career as an administrator for employee relations. In retirement, she found a new purpose and a hobby, knitting caps for newborn babies and for cancer patients at Rockville General Hospital. Agatha enjoyed working with her hands, whether crocheting, gardening, or cooking, always with the sound of classical music filling her home. Agatha enjoyed many summers with her husband, Tibor, at their cabin in the mountains of Vermont. She loved to travel and delighted in recounting the details of her trips to California and Canada, among other destinations.



Agatha is survived by her brother, Valer J. Wnuk and his wife, Eileen, of Glastonbury. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Andrew Wnuk; sisters, Irene Denette and Margaret Peterson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ursin Wnuk and Gail Wnuk; brothers-in-law, Arthur "Pete" Peterson and Leo Denette; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.



We extend a special note of thanks to all the staff and employees at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and kindness during Agatha's final months. We also offer our thanks to Agatha's nephew, Andrew and his wife, Lita, for the special care they provided to her.



Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass for Agatha will be scheduled at a later date at St. Bernard Church in Vernon.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Agatha (Wnuk) Kundermann, 98, loving wife of the late Tibor Kundermann and longtime resident of Rockville, died on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center in Manchester.She was born on Feb. 6, 1922, in Burrillville, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Louis and Magdalena (Bacinsky) Wnuk. Agatha was an active member of St. Bernard Church, where for years she was an avid participant in the Parish Women's Guild, donating countless measures of her time, talent, and treasure in support of the church community. Agatha joined the Human Resources office of Amerbelle Textile Mills as a young woman, remaining throughout her full working career as an administrator for employee relations. In retirement, she found a new purpose and a hobby, knitting caps for newborn babies and for cancer patients at Rockville General Hospital. Agatha enjoyed working with her hands, whether crocheting, gardening, or cooking, always with the sound of classical music filling her home. Agatha enjoyed many summers with her husband, Tibor, at their cabin in the mountains of Vermont. She loved to travel and delighted in recounting the details of her trips to California and Canada, among other destinations.Agatha is survived by her brother, Valer J. Wnuk and his wife, Eileen, of Glastonbury. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph and Andrew Wnuk; sisters, Irene Denette and Margaret Peterson; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Ursin Wnuk and Gail Wnuk; brothers-in-law, Arthur "Pete" Peterson and Leo Denette; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews.We extend a special note of thanks to all the staff and employees at Crestfield Rehabilitation Center for their wonderful care and kindness during Agatha's final months. We also offer our thanks to Agatha's nephew, Andrew and his wife, Lita, for the special care they provided to her.Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A funeral Mass for Agatha will be scheduled at a later date at St. Bernard Church in Vernon.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close