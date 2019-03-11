Obituary Guest Book View Sign





Agnes was born in Hartford, on Aug. 3, 1937, daughter of the late Nicholas and Henrietta (DiTunno) Maselli. She grew up in Bloomfield. Agnes married the love of her life, William J. Bellody on July 23, 1955, and moved to South Windsor the same year. Agnes, a graduate of the Morse School of Business at the age of 50, went on to work as a medical assistant. She was an avid New York Yankees and UConn women's basketball fan. As a kind, caring, loving, and devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend, she will be dearly missed.



She leaves her son, William J. Bellody Jr., and his wife, Donna, of Hackettstown, New Jersey; her daughter, Lynn Balesano of South Windsor; her brothers, Dominic Maselli and his wife, Phylliss, of Fishkill, New York, and John Maselli of Newburgh, New York; her sister, Emilia Miele and her husband, Ralph, of Windsor Locks; and her three grandchildren, Michael Balesano, Stephanie Balesano, and Kate Bellody and her partner, Edward Stapley-Brown. She also leaves and was grateful for her sister-in-law, Beverly Bellody and her husband, Chris, of Tolland; and her brother-in-law, Nicholas Bellody of Manchester. She was predeceased by her siblings, Nicholas Maselli, Nina Maselli, Mary Maselli, and Anita DiMauro. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews.



Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 12, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Rd., South Windsor.



A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery in South Windsor.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: The Lord's Food Pantry, c/o Trinity United Methodist Church, 213 Main St., Hackettstown, NJ 07840.



For online condolences please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709

419 Buckland Road

South Windsor , CT 06074-3709
(860) 644-2940

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close