Aileen A. Halloran of Ellington passed away on May 5, 2020, at the age of 66.She was born in Norwich on Oct. 9, 1953, to the late Joseph Archambault and Victoria Szydlo and previously lived in Taftville and Vernon before moving to Ellington.She is survived by her husband of 44 years, John M. Halloran; her daughters and sons-in-law, Kristin Halloran and Kyle Kessler of Atlanta, Georgia, and Rebecca and Oscar Gonzalez of Iowa City, Iowa; her granddaughter, Isabella Gonzalez; and her sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Donald Mordavsky of South Windsor; along with a large and beloved extended family.An avid reader, she loved traveling and spending time with her children and granddaughter, all of whom shared her love of books. She loved cooking shows and wine, and was delighted to visit many French wineries in 2017 and Julia Child's home in France in 2018. She was adored by her granddaughter, who called her Yaya, and their daily calls brought her immense joy. After graduating from Rockville High School, she earned a B. A. from the University of Connecticut and studied at Universidad de Sevilla (Spain). She later earned an M. A. from Cambridge College and spent her career working in adult education, spending many years with the Capitol Region Education Council. Other professional involvement included ConnTESOL, CAACE, and the National Association for Multicultural Education. She was always generous with her time and talents, volunteering with Kidsafe CT, Literacy Volunteers of Greater Hartford, the Network Against Domestic Abuse, and Friends of Hall Memorial Library.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Hall Memorial Library.Burial will be in St. Bernard Cemetery and services will be held at a later date.To share online condolences, please visit