Aileen (Gibbons) Gagnon
Aileen (Gibbons) Gagnon, 94, of Somersville, beloved wife of the late Adelard "Dizzy" "Al" Gagnon, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, at Evergreen Healthcare.

She was born on Sept. 25, 1925, daughter the late Paul and Ruby (McLean) Gibbons. Aileen enjoyed a long career as a secretary for Kaman. In her free time, she enjoyed crossword puzzles and games of cribbage and taking road trips with her husband Al. Aileen was talented at crochet and other needlework and was also an avid reader. She was a longtime communicant of All Saints Church in Somersville.

Aileen is survived by her three daughters, Sandi Smith and her husband, Jay, of Wallingford, Lydia White of Rindge, New Hampshire, and Judy Crane of Somers; four grandchildren, Jeffrey White and his wife, Jenna, Valerie Taylor and her husband, Eric, Christopher Dionne and his wife, Jessica, and Edward White; five great-grandchildren, Ashley, Casey, Grace, Rose, and Nate; one great-great grandchild, Cayne; Harold Crane and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her late husband Adelard, she was predeceased by several brothers and a sister.

Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. The service and burial will be private.

Donations in Aileen's memory of may be made to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 29 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Somers Funeral Home
354 Main Street
Somers, CT 06071
(860) 749-8413
