Alan C. Syble of Enfield, passed on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. He was an example to many as he fought a valiant battle against cancer.
He is predeceased by his father, Chester Syble, mother Doris Syble; and brother Dennis Syble; and brother-in-law Robert Gardner. He is survived by a sister, Cathy Gardner; and sister-in-law Gail Syble; as well as many cousins and lifelong friends.
He was employed as the facilities manager of East Hartford. Alan was an avid outdoorsman. He loved his long walks in the woods with his bow or rifle and his hours spent on his boat fishing or just at dock. He enjoyed his times with friends on golf courses in the area or traveling with them elsewhere. He was a lifelong member of the Enfield Elks Lodge 2222 and past Exalted Ruler. Alan's wit and insights will be missed by all.
A celebration of his life will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at Elks Lodge 2222, 138 N. Maple St., Enfield, at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to Save the Sound CT, 900 Chapel St, Upper Mezzanine New Haven, CT 06510 or Enfield EMS, 1296 Enfield St. Enfield, CT 06082.
Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield has been entrusted with Alan's arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2019