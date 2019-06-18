Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Alan Jeffrey Carpenter, 53, of Mansfield, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a long fight against lung cancer.



He was born in Manchester, the son of Don and Maude (Wilson) Carpenter. Alan grew up in Bolton and attended Bolton Elementary, Center, and High Schools, graduating in 1984. He lived in and around Manchester most of his life with a brief stint in San Francisco, California.



He worked a seemingly random series of jobs throughout his life, primarily focusing on the information technology field in the insurance industry. He was most proud of the work he did for the Chronicle, a Willimantic based local newspaper where he was known to do everything from delivery to managing the business office and managing the IT department. He felt he made a real difference there.



Alan was an avid music fan and at times throughout the years he found occasional work as a singer and performer in various nightclubs. He enjoyed playing harmonica, piano, organ, and singing. When he found time, he enjoyed creating home-based recordings. Alan was proud of his longtime friendship and association with the band "Hardwood" and his many, many performances with them.



In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime love of 23 years, Lisa Touloumjian, of Mansfield, formerly of Coventry; his brother, Keith Carpenter of California; sister, Sharon Fish of Manchester; sister, Rosemary Johnson and her husband, Rod, of Manchester; sister, Carol Carpenter of Chester; sister, Jean Carpenter of Ellington; as well as his nieces and nephews, Kristin Freund, Michael Carpenter, Duwayne Turner, Linnea Johnson, Brian Carpenter and Sou; great-nephew Khane, Deonnedre Jones and Danisa Jones. He was predeceased by his father; and brother, David Carpenter.



A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family in East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396.



To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Alan Jeffrey Carpenter, 53, of Mansfield, died Sunday, June 16, 2019, after a long fight against lung cancer.He was born in Manchester, the son of Don and Maude (Wilson) Carpenter. Alan grew up in Bolton and attended Bolton Elementary, Center, and High Schools, graduating in 1984. He lived in and around Manchester most of his life with a brief stint in San Francisco, California.He worked a seemingly random series of jobs throughout his life, primarily focusing on the information technology field in the insurance industry. He was most proud of the work he did for the Chronicle, a Willimantic based local newspaper where he was known to do everything from delivery to managing the business office and managing the IT department. He felt he made a real difference there.Alan was an avid music fan and at times throughout the years he found occasional work as a singer and performer in various nightclubs. He enjoyed playing harmonica, piano, organ, and singing. When he found time, he enjoyed creating home-based recordings. Alan was proud of his longtime friendship and association with the band "Hardwood" and his many, many performances with them.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his longtime love of 23 years, Lisa Touloumjian, of Mansfield, formerly of Coventry; his brother, Keith Carpenter of California; sister, Sharon Fish of Manchester; sister, Rosemary Johnson and her husband, Rod, of Manchester; sister, Carol Carpenter of Chester; sister, Jean Carpenter of Ellington; as well as his nieces and nephews, Kristin Freund, Michael Carpenter, Duwayne Turner, Linnea Johnson, Brian Carpenter and Sou; great-nephew Khane, Deonnedre Jones and Danisa Jones. He was predeceased by his father; and brother, David Carpenter.A time of visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester. Burial will take place at the convenience of his family in East Cemetery, Manchester.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude's Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942, or to the , 516 Carew St., Springfield, MA 01104-2396.To leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 18 to June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.