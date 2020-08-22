Alan Richard Gudrian, age 81, passed away after a courageous battle with a lengthy illness on Aug. 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Emma (Stakey) and Henry Gudrian.
Alan is survived by his wife of 58 years, Steffanie (von Lepel) Gudrian of South Windsor; sons Alan and wife Sandra (Myres) of Windsor, Bryan and wife LJ (Brosnan) of South Glastonbury, and Darrin and fiancé Renee Morrell of Newington. He is also survived by his older brother Hank and wife Pam of Hamstead, North Carolina.
He leaves behind eight grandchildren: Aaron of Clark Mills, New York, Emma of Randolph, New Jersey, Hailey of Windsor, Alec, Trevor, and Sydney of South Glastonbury, and Michaella and Miranda of Naugatuck).
Alan attended grade school through high school in Newington and then went on to graduate with a B.S. in mathematics from Norwich University in Northfield, Vermont where he served as president of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. Upon graduation he received a lieutenant's commission in the U.S. Signal Corps, serving a tour of duty in the Philippines.
Alan had a love of music and played the piano and organ. He sang in the choir as well and was the back-up organist at Our Savior Lutheran Church in both Newington and South Windsor.
Alan was a Boy Scout leader for Troop 880 in South Windsor for many years while his sons were part of the troop.
While completing his service to the Army, Alan joined (1961) United Technology Corporation in East Hartford. where he worked in various management positions until his retirement in 1998. whereupon he continued his career working for his son at General Digital Corporation for an additional 18 years.
Alan loved life and made the most of his time on Earth. Especially dear to him was the time he spent with family on Lake Winnipesaukee in New Hampshire, where he spent his final days. Per Alan's wishes he will not have a funeral service, but he will be interned at his beloved Lake Winnipesaukee.
Donations can be made to the American Cancer Society
. Please do not send flowers.